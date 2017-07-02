'Real Talk' is a sex ed app for teens...

'Real Talk' is a sex ed app for teens, complete with eggplant emojis

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Age

Skip to navigation Skip to content Skip to footer View text version of this page Help using this website - Accessibility statement Join today and you can easily save your favourite articles, join in the conversation and comment, plus select which news your want direct to your inbox. Most teenagers might throw out a pamphlet on birth control, but the creators of a new mobile app that looks more like Instagram or Snapchat are hopeful they can capture the attention of young people navigating a world of dating, sex and hormones.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Age.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Police Officers Helping Undocumented Immigr... Jun 30 spud 24
Pregnant Woman Runs Over Purse Thief Jun 29 itchie nads 1
News Gay Dad Plans To Sue United Airlines After Bein... Jun 27 old capt 2
News Starbucks Baristas in Trouble for Putting 'Buil... Jun 27 totallydisgusted 4
News Interview: Axelrod on Hillary Clinton's Politic... (Jan '13) Jun 25 nanoanomaly 15
News Russian hackers targeted election systems in 21... Jun 23 Latter Day Taints 21
News Transgender North Carolina Musical, the Body Po... Jun 22 TerriB1 1
See all North Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. Pakistan
  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,948 • Total comments across all topics: 282,196,503

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC