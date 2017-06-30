Pageant faux pas: Miss North Carolina...

Pageant faux pas: Miss North Carolina mixes up 2nd and 3rd

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Island Packet

The organizers of the Miss North Carolina pageant say they are changing auditors after a mistake on the announcement card led to the wrong woman being announced as finishing second. The pageant says Miss Goldsboro Courtney Smith is the real first runner up and Miss Mount Holly Allison Farris actually finished third.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Police Officers Helping Undocumented Immigr... Jun 30 spud 24
Pregnant Woman Runs Over Purse Thief Jun 29 itchie nads 1
News Gay Dad Plans To Sue United Airlines After Bein... Jun 27 old capt 2
News Starbucks Baristas in Trouble for Putting 'Buil... Jun 27 totallydisgusted 4
News Interview: Axelrod on Hillary Clinton's Politic... (Jan '13) Jun 25 nanoanomaly 15
News Russian hackers targeted election systems in 21... Jun 23 Latter Day Taints 21
News Transgender North Carolina Musical, the Body Po... Jun 22 TerriB1 1
See all North Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,736 • Total comments across all topics: 282,243,855

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC