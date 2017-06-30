Pageant faux pas: Miss North Carolina mixes up 2nd and 3rd
The organizers of the Miss North Carolina pageant say they are changing auditors after a mistake on the announcement card led to the wrong woman being announced as finishing second. The pageant says Miss Goldsboro Courtney Smith is the real first runner up and Miss Mount Holly Allison Farris actually finished third.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.
Add your comments below
North Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Police Officers Helping Undocumented Immigr...
|Jun 30
|spud
|24
|Pregnant Woman Runs Over Purse Thief
|Jun 29
|itchie nads
|1
|Gay Dad Plans To Sue United Airlines After Bein...
|Jun 27
|old capt
|2
|Starbucks Baristas in Trouble for Putting 'Buil...
|Jun 27
|totallydisgusted
|4
|Interview: Axelrod on Hillary Clinton's Politic... (Jan '13)
|Jun 25
|nanoanomaly
|15
|Russian hackers targeted election systems in 21...
|Jun 23
|Latter Day Taints
|21
|Transgender North Carolina Musical, the Body Po...
|Jun 22
|TerriB1
|1
Find what you want!
Search North Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC