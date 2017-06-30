North Carolinians got fake news

North Carolinians got fake news

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Anson Record

What some hyperpartisans now call "fake news" is in many instances neither fake nor news. But when it comes to a recent report on the potential effects of the U.S. Senate's health care bill on North Carolinians, there may be no better description of the resulting media coverage.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anson Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Police Officers Helping Undocumented Immigr... Jun 30 spud 24
Pregnant Woman Runs Over Purse Thief Jun 29 itchie nads 1
News Gay Dad Plans To Sue United Airlines After Bein... Jun 27 old capt 2
News Starbucks Baristas in Trouble for Putting 'Buil... Jun 27 totallydisgusted 4
News Interview: Axelrod on Hillary Clinton's Politic... (Jan '13) Jun 25 nanoanomaly 15
News Russian hackers targeted election systems in 21... Jun 23 Latter Day Taints 21
News Transgender North Carolina Musical, the Body Po... Jun 22 TerriB1 1
See all North Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,588 • Total comments across all topics: 282,283,955

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC