North Carolina State Legislature Passes Anti-BDS Bill
The North Carolina state legislature passed a bill that would bar the state from doing business with companies that boycott Israel. The bill passed last week by both houses of the General Assembly has been sent to state Gov. Roy Cooper for his signature.
