North Carolina Police Officer Takes a Plunge on a Slip-N-Slide

A North Carolina police officer became a hit among children when he took a plunge down the street on a slip-n-slide on July 2.Katlen Joyce Smith, who lives in Asheville, told local media that the slide was built for children in the block over the July 4 weekend but it was reported as blocking the road.Police officers arrived in the scene and clearly did not feel the need to make a fuss. Since the Independence Day commemoration was supposed to be a joyous occasion, the officers took turns joining in the fun.

