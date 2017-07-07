North Carolina joins lawsuit against Betsy DeVos over student loan rules
Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey said Thursday that 18 states - including North Carolina - plus Washington, D.C., filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Education and Secretary Betsy DeVos for delaying federal protections for federal student loan borrowers.
