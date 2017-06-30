Man Shot to Death at North Carolina A...

Man Shot to Death at North Carolina Apartment Complex

2 hrs ago

A man has been shot to death at an apartment complex in North Carolina and police are looking for the shooter. Local media outlets reported the shooting happened around 6 a.m. Friday at a complex in Durham.

