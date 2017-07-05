Man arrested following assault in North Canaan
According to police, 21-year-old Skyler Gilpatric, of North Carolina, got into a fight with another man, was kicking him in the head, and attempted to strangle him. Due to the victims injuries, he was transported to Hartford Hospital via Life Star helicopter.
