Lumbee youth to present films

The Unlocking Silent Histories: Lumbee Tribe Chapter has scheduled the screening of a series of cultural documentaries created by Lumbee Tribe youth. The screening will take place 6 p.m. Thursday at Moore Hall on the campus of The University of North Carolina at Pembroke.

