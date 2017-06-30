Lumbee youth to present films
The Unlocking Silent Histories: Lumbee Tribe Chapter has scheduled the screening of a series of cultural documentaries created by Lumbee Tribe youth. The screening will take place 6 p.m. Thursday at Moore Hall on the campus of The University of North Carolina at Pembroke.
