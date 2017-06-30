Former University of North Carolina c...

Former University of North Carolina chancellor Hardin dies

Read more: Washington Times

Former University of North Carolina chancellor Paul Hardin III , who led the school into its third century while increasing faculty diversity, died on Saturday. He was 86. The university said the longtime educator and leader of several universities died at his Chapel Hill home after battling ALS, or Lou Gehrig's disease.

