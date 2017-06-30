Evidentiary hearing set for man convicted of student's death
An evidentiary hearing is scheduled for a man sentenced to life in the death of a North Carolina college student. Local media outlets report Union County Superior Court Judge W. David Lee on Monday scheduled the hearing in the case of Mark Carver for Sept.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.
Comments
Add your comments below
North Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Police Officers Helping Undocumented Immigr...
|Jun 30
|spud
|24
|Pregnant Woman Runs Over Purse Thief
|Jun 29
|itchie nads
|1
|Gay Dad Plans To Sue United Airlines After Bein...
|Jun 27
|old capt
|2
|Starbucks Baristas in Trouble for Putting 'Buil...
|Jun 27
|totallydisgusted
|4
|Interview: Axelrod on Hillary Clinton's Politic... (Jan '13)
|Jun 25
|nanoanomaly
|15
|Russian hackers targeted election systems in 21...
|Jun 23
|Latter Day Taints
|21
|Transgender North Carolina Musical, the Body Po...
|Jun 22
|TerriB1
|1
Find what you want!
Search North Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC