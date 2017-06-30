Dying may not be as awful an experien...

Dying may not be as awful an experience as you think

Does the very idea of death worry and frighten you? There may be reassurance from a new study that finds those fears might be exaggerated. In fact, the research shows, death is often described as a peaceful, "unexpectedly positive" experience by those who approach it.

