Bond set for man accused of supporting Islamic State
A federal magistrate judge has set bond for a North Carolina man accused of lying to authorities about wanting to fly to Syria to support the Islamic State group. Online records indicate Alexander Samuel Smith remained in jail Wednesday after the judge set bond at $25,000.
