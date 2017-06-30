A North Carolina Barbecue Camp Misses...

A North Carolina Barbecue Camp Misses the Point About America's Most Politicized Food

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Independent Weekly

"You know what's great about this? It's pretty much the most diverse group you could possibly imagine - different ages, different industries, different walks of life." A middle-aged white man leans in to tell me this as I'm standing in a chilled meat-processing lab at N.C. State, surrounded by more middle-aged white men.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Police Officers Helping Undocumented Immigr... Jun 30 spud 24
Pregnant Woman Runs Over Purse Thief Jun 29 itchie nads 1
News Gay Dad Plans To Sue United Airlines After Bein... Jun 27 old capt 2
News Starbucks Baristas in Trouble for Putting 'Buil... Jun 27 totallydisgusted 4
News Interview: Axelrod on Hillary Clinton's Politic... (Jan '13) Jun 25 nanoanomaly 15
News Russian hackers targeted election systems in 21... Jun 23 Latter Day Taints 21
News Transgender North Carolina Musical, the Body Po... Jun 22 TerriB1 1
See all North Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,616 • Total comments across all topics: 282,255,928

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC