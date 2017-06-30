A North Carolina Barbecue Camp Misses the Point About America's Most Politicized Food
"You know what's great about this? It's pretty much the most diverse group you could possibly imagine - different ages, different industries, different walks of life." A middle-aged white man leans in to tell me this as I'm standing in a chilled meat-processing lab at N.C. State, surrounded by more middle-aged white men.
North Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Police Officers Helping Undocumented Immigr...
|Jun 30
|spud
|24
|Pregnant Woman Runs Over Purse Thief
|Jun 29
|itchie nads
|1
|Gay Dad Plans To Sue United Airlines After Bein...
|Jun 27
|old capt
|2
|Starbucks Baristas in Trouble for Putting 'Buil...
|Jun 27
|totallydisgusted
|4
|Interview: Axelrod on Hillary Clinton's Politic... (Jan '13)
|Jun 25
|nanoanomaly
|15
|Russian hackers targeted election systems in 21...
|Jun 23
|Latter Day Taints
|21
|Transgender North Carolina Musical, the Body Po...
|Jun 22
|TerriB1
|1
