Working space adds to options: New open-concept offices attracting more companies

The Level Office co-working space at Circle Tower is set to open later this month, adding to the growing number of options available to entrepreneurs and small companies not yet ready to commit to long-term leases or their own building. Chicago-based Level Office in early January acquired the 14-story, art deco building at 55 Monument Circle from locally-based Ambrose Property Group.

