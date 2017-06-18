Working space adds to options: New open-concept offices attracting more companies
The Level Office co-working space at Circle Tower is set to open later this month, adding to the growing number of options available to entrepreneurs and small companies not yet ready to commit to long-term leases or their own building. Chicago-based Level Office in early January acquired the 14-story, art deco building at 55 Monument Circle from locally-based Ambrose Property Group.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Add your comments below
North Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Starbucks Baristas in Trouble for Putting 'Buil...
|4 hr
|Imeyrial
|1
|North Carolina's "bathroom bill" repeal: who's ...
|Fri
|Louis Stephenson
|4
|Whopping $100 million water bill shocks North C...
|Fri
|andet1987
|5
|D.C.'s talking impeachment but the real drama i...
|Jun 13
|Tom
|1
|Gay Dad Plans To Sue United Airlines After Bein...
|May 26
|Capt
|1
|518 Wellness Studio
|May 24
|passerby13
|3
|Research Chemicals
|May 23
|Rcchemicalslab
|1
Find what you want!
Search North Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC