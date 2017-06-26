Woman sought after infant remains found arrested in Florida
A North Carolina woman has been arrested in connection with the discovery of infant remains under a house more than a year ago. The News & Observer of Raleigh reports 41-year-old Bridgette Morgan Smith was arrested at a Jacksonville, Florida, hotel on June 21. The police account of the arrest was first reported by the Florida Times-Union, which said Smith gave her address as her mother's house, where the remains of two infants were found in April 2016.
