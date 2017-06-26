Woman sought after infant remains fou...

Woman sought after infant remains found arrested in Florida

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

A North Carolina woman has been arrested in connection with the discovery of infant remains under a house more than a year ago. The News & Observer of Raleigh reports 41-year-old Bridgette Morgan Smith was arrested at a Jacksonville, Florida, hotel on June 21. The police account of the arrest was first reported by the Florida Times-Union, which said Smith gave her address as her mother's house, where the remains of two infants were found in April 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Police Officers Helping Undocumented Immigr... 5 min spytheweb 1
News Interview: Axelrod on Hillary Clinton's Politic... (Jan '13) Sun nanoanomaly 15
News Russian hackers targeted election systems in 21... Jun 23 Latter Day Taints 21
News Transgender North Carolina Musical, the Body Po... Jun 22 TerriB1 1
News Supreme Court strikes down sex offender social ... Jun 21 CodeTalker 7
News Starbucks Baristas in Trouble for Putting 'Buil... Jun 18 MAGA123 2
News North Carolina's "bathroom bill" repeal: who's ... Jun 16 Louis Stephenson 4
See all North Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,346 • Total comments across all topics: 282,053,785

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC