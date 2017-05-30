Wilmington man receives life sentences for killing his fiance, daughter

Media outlets report 36-year-old Darrell Taylor of Wilmington pleaded guilty Friday to two counts of first-degree murder in the September 2015 deaths of Yawanda Doe, 35, and their daughter, Dariya Doe-Taylor. He also pleaded guilty to assault with a deadly weapon for attacking their son, Dea-Yion Doe-Taylor, and neighbor Michelle Dukes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRAL.com.