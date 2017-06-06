Whopping $100 million water bill shocks North Carolina man
The News & Observer of Raleigh reports that Kieran Healy of Orange County in central North Carolina got a water bill for $189.92. The service charge was a dollar shy of $100 million.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Comments
Add your comments below
North Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Whopping $100 million water bill shocks North C...
|2 min
|Jane
|1
|D.C.'s talking impeachment but the real drama i...
|Tue
|Tom
|1
|Gay Dad Plans To Sue United Airlines After Bein...
|May 26
|Capt
|1
|518 Wellness Studio
|May 24
|passerby13
|3
|Research Chemicals
|May 23
|Rcchemicalslab
|1
|Ex-Congressman Anthony Weiner Faces Criminal Ch...
|May 21
|slick willie expl...
|24
|Dale Earnhardt jr has a sister name candy
|May 17
|Bad post
|2
Find what you want!
Search North Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC