Watch what happens when a pregnant woman chases a man she says ran off with her purse

19 hrs ago Read more: Tri-cityherald.com

A pregnant North Carolina woman is facing a charge of assault with a deadly weapon after she ran down a man accused of stealing her purse in the parking lot of an Asheville Walmart. TV station WLOS says it happened at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday and when Christine Braswell, 26, walked up on a man who was rummaging through her SUV.

