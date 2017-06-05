Votes Cast on North Carolina's 2018 S...

Votes Cast on North Carolina's 2018 State Medical Facilities Plan

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: JD Supra

North Carolina's State Health Coordinating Council met Wednesday, June 7, 2017, in Raleigh to cast its votes on the 2018 Proposed State Medical Facilities Plan. Mandy K. Cohen, MD, MPH, the recently appointed Secretary of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, made an appearance at the SHCC Meeting and offered her insights on the future of health care in a value-driven and data-driven environment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gay Dad Plans To Sue United Airlines After Bein... May 26 Capt 1
518 Wellness Studio May 24 passerby13 3
Research Chemicals May 23 Rcchemicalslab 1
News Ex-Congressman Anthony Weiner Faces Criminal Ch... May 21 slick willie expl... 24
Dale Earnhardt jr has a sister name candy May 17 Bad post 2
News North Carolina Man Arrested on Child Sex Charges May 13 Ed 2
News N.C. said it still needs $929 million in aid fo... May 12 Fundie Sniffling 3
See all North Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,839 • Total comments across all topics: 281,653,656

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC