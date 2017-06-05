Votes Cast on North Carolina's 2018 State Medical Facilities Plan
North Carolina's State Health Coordinating Council met Wednesday, June 7, 2017, in Raleigh to cast its votes on the 2018 Proposed State Medical Facilities Plan. Mandy K. Cohen, MD, MPH, the recently appointed Secretary of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, made an appearance at the SHCC Meeting and offered her insights on the future of health care in a value-driven and data-driven environment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.
Add your comments below
North Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay Dad Plans To Sue United Airlines After Bein...
|May 26
|Capt
|1
|518 Wellness Studio
|May 24
|passerby13
|3
|Research Chemicals
|May 23
|Rcchemicalslab
|1
|Ex-Congressman Anthony Weiner Faces Criminal Ch...
|May 21
|slick willie expl...
|24
|Dale Earnhardt jr has a sister name candy
|May 17
|Bad post
|2
|North Carolina Man Arrested on Child Sex Charges
|May 13
|Ed
|2
|N.C. said it still needs $929 million in aid fo...
|May 12
|Fundie Sniffling
|3
Find what you want!
Search North Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC