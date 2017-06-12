Voter ID is likely to return
Although recent court decisions might lead you to think otherwise, North Carolina voters are probably going to have to present photo identification to cast ballots in the near future. I'll now explain why neither Democrats nor Republicans should expect such a rule to make much of a difference in electoral outcomes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Richmond County Daily Journal.
Add your comments below
North Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|D.C.'s talking impeachment but the real drama i...
|2 hr
|Tom
|1
|Gay Dad Plans To Sue United Airlines After Bein...
|May 26
|Capt
|1
|518 Wellness Studio
|May 24
|passerby13
|3
|Research Chemicals
|May 23
|Rcchemicalslab
|1
|Ex-Congressman Anthony Weiner Faces Criminal Ch...
|May 21
|slick willie expl...
|24
|Dale Earnhardt jr has a sister name candy
|May 17
|Bad post
|2
|North Carolina Man Arrested on Child Sex Charges
|May '17
|Ed
|2
Find what you want!
Search North Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC