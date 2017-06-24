Vigil to honor Pines baseball standout killed on Father's Day

Zach Finch carved out a name for himself in the classroom and on the baseball diamond at Flanagan High School , and realized his dream to play in college. But on Father's Day, the 21-year-old senior at The College of the Cumberlands in Charlotte, S.C., was fatally shot after he visited an apartment complex in North Carolina to purchase an iPhone, according to a report on WBTV in Charlotte.

