University 403(b) Plans - Continuation of Excessive Fee Litigation
Three more class action lawsuits were filed against the fiduciaries of plans maintained by institutions of higher education . The complaints allege acts or omissions that constitute a breach of fiduciary duty under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act with respect to tax deferred annuity programs, commonly known as "403 plans" that have been adopted and maintained under Section 403 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.
Add your comments below
North Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|D.C.'s talking impeachment but the real drama i...
|Tue
|Tom
|1
|Gay Dad Plans To Sue United Airlines After Bein...
|May 26
|Capt
|1
|518 Wellness Studio
|May 24
|passerby13
|3
|Research Chemicals
|May 23
|Rcchemicalslab
|1
|Ex-Congressman Anthony Weiner Faces Criminal Ch...
|May 21
|slick willie expl...
|24
|Dale Earnhardt jr has a sister name candy
|May 17
|Bad post
|2
|North Carolina Man Arrested on Child Sex Charges
|May '17
|Ed
|2
Find what you want!
Search North Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC