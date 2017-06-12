Union Times under new ownership -
Champion Media announced Thursday that it has acquired the South Carolina and North Carolina print, digital and local assets of Heartland, a Civitas Media company that includes The Union Times in Union, The Newberry Observer in Newberry, and The Sentinel-Progress in Easley. The South Carolina publications also include The Grapevine and The Shopper, two free weekly publication in Union and Newberry, respectively.
