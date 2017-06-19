Trump slashes grant for group combatt...

Trump slashes grant for group combatting white extremism - Fri, 23 Jun 2017 PST

The Trump administration on Friday slashed $400,000 in federal funding for one of the few U.S. groups that combat white extremism but denied it is now focusing only on fighting radical Islamists. A grant announcement by the Department of Homeland Security eliminated funding for the Chicago-based Life After Hate, which was initially awarded the money in January during the closing days of the Obama administration.

