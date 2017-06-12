Trump-like 'Julius Caesar' isn't the ...

Trump-like 'Julius Caesar' isn't the first time the play has killed a contemporary politician

Read more: WICU12 Erie

The production of "Julius Caesar" now being put on in New York City's Central Park is coming under intense fire due to its portrayal of the bloody assassination of a ruler who resembles President Trump. But this is hardly the first time that William Shakespeare's masterpiece has seen a modern politician subbed in for Caesar and felled by assassins' knives.

Chicago, IL

