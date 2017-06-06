Transgender North Carolina Musical, the Body Politic, Announces Full Cast for Nymf Premiere
There are 1 comment on the BroadwayWorld.com story from 14 hrs ago, titled Transgender North Carolina Musical, the Body Politic, Announces Full Cast for Nymf Premiere. In it, BroadwayWorld.com reports that:
The Body Politic, a new musical about transgender and Muslim discrimination in North Carolina, announces its full cast ahead of its New York premiere July 18-21 at Playwrights Horizons, as part of the 2017 New York Musical Theatre Festival. The Body Politic made worldwide headlines last year when, after its acclaimed run at the Boston Center for the Arts, the creators presented the piece at the North Carolina General Assembly in response to the state's discriminatory "bathroom bill," House Bill 2. "When Governor McCrory signed that bill, Leo and I knew we had to bring The Body Politic back to my home state," said librettist Charles Osborne.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
|
#1 2 hrs ago
Don't mix Transsexuality with Islam. That's how to make normal people hate us and there is no connection . Islam is a cult masquerading as a religion and Transsexuality is medical condition.
Terri
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
North Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russian hackers targeted election systems in 21...
|2 hr
|swampmudd
|1
|Supreme Court strikes down sex offender social ...
|Wed
|CodeTalker
|7
|Starbucks Baristas in Trouble for Putting 'Buil...
|Jun 18
|MAGA123
|2
|North Carolina's "bathroom bill" repeal: who's ...
|Jun 16
|Louis Stephenson
|4
|Whopping $100 million water bill shocks North C...
|Jun 16
|andet1987
|5
|D.C.'s talking impeachment but the real drama i...
|Jun 13
|Tom
|1
|Gay Dad Plans To Sue United Airlines After Bein...
|May 26
|Capt
|1
Find what you want!
Search North Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC