Transgender North Carolina Musical, the Body Politic, Announces Full Cast for Nymf Premiere

The Body Politic, a new musical about transgender and Muslim discrimination in North Carolina, announces its full cast ahead of its New York premiere July 18-21 at Playwrights Horizons, as part of the 2017 New York Musical Theatre Festival. The Body Politic made worldwide headlines last year when, after its acclaimed run at the Boston Center for the Arts, the creators presented the piece at the North Carolina General Assembly in response to the state's discriminatory "bathroom bill," House Bill 2. "When Governor McCrory signed that bill, Leo and I knew we had to bring The Body Politic back to my home state," said librettist Charles Osborne.

