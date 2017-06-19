The Latest: 'Pizzagate' gunman in DC sentenced to 4 years
This evidence photo provided by the Metropolitan Police Department shows the AR-15 assault weapon Edgar Maddison Welch of North Carolina brought in to a District of Columbia pizza restaurant on Dec. 4, 2016. Welch is set to be sentenced Thursday at a hearing in federal court in Washington.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.
Add your comments below
North Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russian hackers targeted election systems in 21...
|54 min
|old_moose
|11
|Transgender North Carolina Musical, the Body Po...
|11 hr
|TerriB1
|1
|Supreme Court strikes down sex offender social ...
|Wed
|CodeTalker
|7
|Starbucks Baristas in Trouble for Putting 'Buil...
|Jun 18
|MAGA123
|2
|North Carolina's "bathroom bill" repeal: who's ...
|Jun 16
|Louis Stephenson
|4
|Whopping $100 million water bill shocks North C...
|Jun 16
|andet1987
|5
|D.C.'s talking impeachment but the real drama i...
|Jun 13
|Tom
|1
Find what you want!
Search North Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC