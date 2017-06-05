The Latest: Mistrial declared in chur...

The Latest: Mistrial declared in church minister's trial

The Latest on the trial of a North Carolina minister accused of orchestrating the beating of a gay congregant : A judge cited a juror's misbehavior and declared a mistrial in the case of a North Carolina church minister accused in the beating of a congregant who says he was attacked to expel his "homosexual demons." The judge immediately held the juror in contempt on Tuesday and sentenced him to 30 days in jail and a $500 fine for bringing in unspecified outside materials.

