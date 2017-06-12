The Latest: Lawyer: Time's already up for 2017 election
North Carolina's Republican legislative leaders have told the U.S. Supreme Court there's not enough time to hold a special election this fall with new General Assembly districts and that it could be an "enormously misguided" remedy if judges were to order one. An attorney for the GOP lawmakers made the statement in a legal brief requested by Chief Justice John Roberts before a Tuesday afternoon deadline.
