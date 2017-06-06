The Latest: Bill to fight opioid abus...

The Latest: Bill to fight opioid abuse clears Senate panel

Read more: Washington Times

The Latest on legislation filed in the North Carolina General Assembly designed to address the state's opioid abuse problem : The Senate Health Care committee unanimously approved a bill Thursday to make changes to the rules on prescribing and dispensing drugs like Oxycontin or morphine. The drugs come with a high risk of addiction and can be a gateway to heroin use.

