Supreme Court strikes down sex offender social media ban
There are 1 comment on the WWL-AM New Orleans story from 7 hrs ago, titled Supreme Court strikes down sex offender social media ban.
The Supreme Court struck down a North Carolina law Monday that bars convicted sex offenders from Facebook, Twitter and other popular sites. The justices ruled unanimously in favor of North Carolina resident Lester Packingham Jr. His Facebook boast about beating a traffic ticket led to his conviction for violating a 2008 law aimed at keeping sex offenders off internet sites children might use.
#1
How are the Democrats going to pick up children if they don't have the social media?
