Starbucks Baristas in Trouble for Putting 'Build a Wall' on Trump Supporter's Cup

A North Carolina woman says baristas at a Starbucks in Charlotte made fun of her for ordering coffee while wearing a Donald Trump campaign T-shirt. According to Fox 46, Kayla Hart was wearing "Trump for President 2016" gear when she entered the shop, and "[i]nstead of being greeted with a smile, Kayla said the cashier laughed and her order was labeled with a political message, mocking her support for the president."

