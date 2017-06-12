Starbucks Baristas in Trouble for Put...

Starbucks Baristas in Trouble for Putting 'Build a Wall' on Trump Supporter's Cup

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: MSN Living

A North Carolina woman says baristas at a Starbucks in Charlotte made fun of her for ordering coffee while wearing a Donald Trump campaign T-shirt. According to Fox 46, Kayla Hart was wearing "Trump for President 2016" gear when she entered the shop, and "[i]nstead of being greeted with a smile, Kayla said the cashier laughed and her order was labeled with a political message, mocking her support for the president."

Start the conversation, or Read more at MSN Living.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News North Carolina's "bathroom bill" repeal: who's ... Fri Louis Stephenson 4
News Whopping $100 million water bill shocks North C... Fri andet1987 5
D.C.'s talking impeachment but the real drama i... Jun 13 Tom 1
News Gay Dad Plans To Sue United Airlines After Bein... May 26 Capt 1
518 Wellness Studio May 24 passerby13 3
Research Chemicals May 23 Rcchemicalslab 1
News Ex-Congressman Anthony Weiner Faces Criminal Ch... May 21 slick willie expl... 24
See all North Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,303 • Total comments across all topics: 281,834,073

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC