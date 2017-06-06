Should 16- and 17-year-olds be prosecuted as adults?
Iisha Brown, left, and her daughter, Olivia Brown, 17, pose for a photo in their Charlotte living room Thursday, June 1, 2017 in Charlotte, N.C. Because Olivia Brown lives in North Carolina, she was charged as an adult for a school fight last year, and now worries that with a criminal record, her chance at a successful life is ruined, Since 1919, North Carolina has treated teens over the age of 15 as adults in its courts system. Now, state legislators are looking at a measure to raise the age of juvenile jurisdiction to include 16- and 17-year-olds, like in 44 other states, according to the National Conference of State Legislators' website.
