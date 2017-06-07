Senators to ask about Trump pushback on Russia investigation
A day before a Senate panel hears former FBI Director James Comey's first public account of his dramatic firing, lawmakers will question senior members of President Donald Trump's national security team about surveillance law and are expected to ask whether the president has tried to influence ongoing investigations into Russia's election meddling and possible coordination with the Trump campaign. Two of the four national security executives scheduled to testify before the Senate intelligence committee Wednesday were reportedly asked by Trump to publicly state that there was no evidence of collusion between Moscow and the Trump campaign.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WISH-TV Indianapolis.
Add your comments below
North Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NC lawmakers, gov reach deal to end 'bathroom b...
|1 hr
|Mervin
|10
|Gay Dad Plans To Sue United Airlines After Bein...
|May 26
|Capt
|1
|518 Wellness Studio
|May 24
|passerby13
|3
|Research Chemicals
|May 23
|Rcchemicalslab
|1
|Ex-Congressman Anthony Weiner Faces Criminal Ch...
|May 21
|slick willie expl...
|24
|Dale Earnhardt jr has a sister name candy
|May 17
|Bad post
|2
|North Carolina Man Arrested on Child Sex Charges
|May 13
|Ed
|2
Find what you want!
Search North Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC