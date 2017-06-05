Search ends for Navy sailor who fell ...

Search ends for Navy sailor who fell off cruiser in Atlantic

Read more: The Decatur Daily

Authorities say they have stopped their search for a sailor who fell overboard from a Navy cruiser off the coast of North Carolina. Navy officials said in a news release that Fire Controlman 2nd Class Christopher Clavin fell off the guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy on Tuesday afternoon about 80 miles out to sea.

Chicago, IL

