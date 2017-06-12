Ruling on police shooting that led to...

Ruling on police shooting that led to riots to be appealed

14 hrs ago

The family of a man whose fatal shooting by police prompted riots in North Carolina plans to appeal to a review panel a decision that the officer followed proper procedure in the shooting. The Charlotte Citizens Review Board is meeting June 27 to hear the appeal by Keith Scott's family.

