Ruling on police shooting that led to riots to be appealed
The family of a man whose fatal shooting by police prompted riots in North Carolina plans to appeal to a review panel a decision that the officer followed proper procedure in the shooting. The Charlotte Citizens Review Board is meeting June 27 to hear the appeal by Keith Scott's family.
