Review board wants another look at police shooting decision

A review board has found a potential error in a North Carolina police department's decision that the fatal shooting of a black man by an officer last year was justified and has scheduled another hearing on the matter in August. Julian Wright, an attorney representing the Citizens Review Board for the city of Charlotte, announced that the panel voted 8-2 Tuesday to take another look at the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department's conclusion.

