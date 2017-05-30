Police searching for men, car caught on camera in Goose Creek Wendy's shooting
Investigators are asking for the public's help to identify two men caught on camera in connection to a shooting at a Goose Creek Wendy's on Thursday. Officials with the Goose Creek Police Department released pictures of two men at the restaurant on 101 Red Bank Road who they say were shot at by someone driving a newer model white vehicle with North Carolina tags.
