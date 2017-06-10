Police: North Carolina woman stabbed boyfriend
Wilmington Police Department spokeswoman Linda Thompson tells local media 36-year-old Tiffany Walker was arrested around 3:30 a.m. Monday and charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to inflict serious injury. Thompson says officers responded to a home and found that a man had been stabbed with a kitchen knife.
