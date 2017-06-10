Police: Man stabs wife, daughter to d...

Police: Man stabs wife, daughter to death in North Carolina

16 hrs ago

Police say a man killed his estranged wife and daughter during a triple-stabbing at a gas station in North Carolina. News & Record reports according to a statement from High Point police, 48-year-old Andrew Jackson Allen, Jr. was arrested Tuesday on two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder.

Chicago, IL

