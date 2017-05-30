Police investigating 'skeletal muscle' found in CVS shipping container

According to Johnathan Bragg with the Greenville Police Department, officers were dispatched to the CVS on Main Street around 7:30 a.m. after receiving reports of a shipping container that appeared to have a piece of muscle inside of it. Bragg said the object was inside a secured CVS shipping container that appeared to have come from North Carolina and traveled through Georgia before arriving in Greenville.

