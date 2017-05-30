Police investigating 'skeletal muscle' found in CVS shipping container
According to Johnathan Bragg with the Greenville Police Department, officers were dispatched to the CVS on Main Street around 7:30 a.m. after receiving reports of a shipping container that appeared to have a piece of muscle inside of it. Bragg said the object was inside a secured CVS shipping container that appeared to have come from North Carolina and traveled through Georgia before arriving in Greenville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Add your comments below
North Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay Dad Plans To Sue United Airlines After Bein...
|May 26
|Capt
|1
|518 Wellness Studio
|May 24
|passerby13
|3
|Research Chemicals
|May 23
|Rcchemicalslab
|1
|Ex-Congressman Anthony Weiner Faces Criminal Ch...
|May 21
|slick willie expl...
|24
|Dale Earnhardt jr has a sister name candy
|May 17
|Bad post
|2
|North Carolina Man Arrested on Child Sex Charges
|May 13
|Ed
|2
|N.C. said it still needs $929 million in aid fo...
|May 12
|Fundie Sniffling
|3
Find what you want!
Search North Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC