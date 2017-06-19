Plaid's concerns over tech contract
PLANS for a major technology firm to move to Newport could be lost unless the Welsh Government stops "dragging its heels", Plaid Cymru has claimed. The Welsh Government has reportedly been in talks with IQE, which makes technology used in iPhone cameras, around moving into the former LG building in Duffryn.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Wales Argus.
Add your comments below
North Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Interview: Axelrod on Hillary Clinton's Politic... (Jan '13)
|12 hr
|nanoanomaly
|15
|Russian hackers targeted election systems in 21...
|Fri
|Latter Day Taints
|21
|Transgender North Carolina Musical, the Body Po...
|Jun 22
|TerriB1
|1
|Supreme Court strikes down sex offender social ...
|Jun 21
|CodeTalker
|7
|Starbucks Baristas in Trouble for Putting 'Buil...
|Jun 18
|MAGA123
|2
|North Carolina's "bathroom bill" repeal: who's ...
|Jun 16
|Louis Stephenson
|4
|Whopping $100 million water bill shocks North C...
|Jun 16
|andet1987
|5
Find what you want!
Search North Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC