One dead, two injured in fiery head-on crash on I-85

One person was killed and two others injured in a crash on I-85 near the North Carolina/South Carolina border Tuesday evening. The crash happened on northbound I-85 just north of Exit 106, which is the Highway 29 E.Cherokee Street exit.

