North Carolina writers vie for Southern Book Prizes
North Carolina-connected nominees include Lee Smith for "Dime Store," John Hart for "Redemption Road," Kristy Woodson Harvey for "Lies and Other Acts of Love," Robert Morgan for "Chasing the North Star," and Vivian Howard for "Deep Run Roots." Lee Smith's memoir, coming after her 13 novels and numerous short stories, gives her many fans a chance to know her as well as her good friends do.
