North Carolina woman posts missing ad for 'jerk' cat
A North Carolina woman asked people to keep an eye out for her "jerk" cat after the pet went missing for several days. Mary Irwin shared the honest, viral missing ad seeking the return of her 6-year-old female cat Babou that disappeared from her home in Charlotte on June 9. "She's mostly friendly but may run if you try to catch her - she's kind of a jerk too.
