North Carolina woman accused of exploiting grandmother

Authorities say a North Carolina woman exploited her 86-year-old grandmother, who was found wandering outside her home in April. Local media outlets report the Wayne County Sheriff's Office said deputies began investigating 33-year-old Tiffany Marie Anstey of Goldsboro after receiving a report that an elderly woman was locked out of her home.

