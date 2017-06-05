North Carolina to support Paris climate accord, Gov. Cooper announces
RALEIGH, N.C. North Carolina will work to reduce pollution in support of the Paris Agreement, Gov. Roy Cooper announced Tuesday. Cooper's announcement comes after President Donald Trump said he is withdrawing the United States from the Paris compact, an agreement involving nearly 200 nations aimed at slowing the warming of the planet.
