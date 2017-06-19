North Carolina Televangelist Indicted...

North Carolina Televangelist Indicted On Charges Of Tax Crimes

Read more: News 88.9 KNPR

North Carolina televangelist Todd Coontz - author of numerous books on faith and finances - has been indicted on charges of tax fraud spanning more than a decade. "As a minister, Coontz preached about receiving and managing wealth, yet he failed to keep his own finances in order," Jill Westmoreland Rose, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina, said as she announced the charges.

Chicago, IL

