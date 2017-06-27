North Carolina teen who plotted attack for ISIS is sentenced
A North Carolina teenager who plotted with the Islamic State to kill 1,000 people in the U.S., according to federal investigators, was sentenced Tuesday to spend the rest of his life in prison. Justin Sullivan, 21, was arrested last June for plotting to kill people at a concert or other large venue in Charlotte with an assault rifle that he was planning to buy at a gun show.
